D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $247.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.