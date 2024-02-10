D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,074.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $981.65 and a 200-day moving average of $954.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

