D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 135,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 95,708 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.8 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

