D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

