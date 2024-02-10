D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.36 Million Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,950 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.
NYSE:FCT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $10.33.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
