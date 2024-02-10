D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $85.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

