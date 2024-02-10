D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $949.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $771.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.42. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $954.32. The firm has a market cap of $374.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

