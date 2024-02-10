D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 61.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

