D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,201 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $233.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.01. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $238.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

