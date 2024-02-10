D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 2.64% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 346.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $35.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Announces Dividend

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.5758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.