D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,709,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.8% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth about $308,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.0 %

VONV stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $73.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

