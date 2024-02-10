D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $13.00 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.