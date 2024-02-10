D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 36,524 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 572.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS CALF opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

