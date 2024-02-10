D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,795 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.80% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

JSCP opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

