D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 7,771 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 116.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 109.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $83.40.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

