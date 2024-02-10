D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after buying an additional 175,114 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 126,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 63,340 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOV opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $90.33.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

