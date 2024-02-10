D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,140 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 4.62% of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.16. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

About Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

