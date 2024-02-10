D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,231 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Knife River worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNF. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KNF opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

