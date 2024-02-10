D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 166,048 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 166,048 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.87%.

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.