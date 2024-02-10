D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 350 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $113.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.13. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $113.63.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

