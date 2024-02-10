D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,922 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 108.7% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $38.56 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

