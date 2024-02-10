D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,940 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,129,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,258,000 after acquiring an additional 517,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 339,978 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,462,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

