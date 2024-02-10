D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 7,362 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,029 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $59.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

