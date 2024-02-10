D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 910 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.42% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 67,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFNL opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33.

Davis Select Financial ETF Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.