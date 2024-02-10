D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,731 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

