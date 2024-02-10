D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.41% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 492,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 411,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 25,772 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 44,152 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMD opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.