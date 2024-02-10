Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,788 shares of company stock worth $694,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.