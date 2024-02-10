David Kwon Sells 863 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $249.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

