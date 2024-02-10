Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,512 ($31.49) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Derwent London Stock Down 1.0 %

LON:DLN opened at GBX 1,951 ($24.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -391.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,211.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,050.26. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,766 ($22.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,724 ($34.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.