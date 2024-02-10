Desjardins Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$185.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$193.00 price target on goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$178.78.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$159.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 27.82. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$156.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.10.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.67 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.7928026 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Company insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

