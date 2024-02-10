Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $184.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

