DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $120.47 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.65.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

