DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 162.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 394.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 47,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 45,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after buying an additional 35,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 163,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

