Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.71.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

