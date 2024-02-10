Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Dollar Tree worth $121,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 102.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 85.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

