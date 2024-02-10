Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

D stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.