e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $220.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $178.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.58.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $175.74.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after buying an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after purchasing an additional 493,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

