Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.74

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and traded as high as $7.94. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 407,102 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0553 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
