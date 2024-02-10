Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.74

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and traded as high as $7.94. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 407,102 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0553 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after buying an additional 496,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

