eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360,217 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 43,753 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of eBay worth $148,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 42.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $175,451,000 after purchasing an additional 599,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 29.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,439 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 166,945 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.43 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

