EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 26.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

