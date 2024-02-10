Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Editas Medicine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.73.

Shares of EDIT opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $608.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

