Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

