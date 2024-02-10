eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of EGAN opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $182.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.65. eGain has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in eGain during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in eGain by 38.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

