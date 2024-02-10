Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Embraer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ERJ

Embraer Trading Up 3.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. Embraer has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 19.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Embraer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.