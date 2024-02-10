Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Mizuho

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EMR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

