Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares traded.

Encanto Potash Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Encanto Potash Company Profile

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

