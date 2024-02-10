Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,178,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,286,000 after buying an additional 731,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,295,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

