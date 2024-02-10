Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,353 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,874 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 118.87%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

