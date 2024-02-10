Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$27.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$27.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.75.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$20.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.52. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$17.65 and a 52 week high of C$24.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

