ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.36

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and traded as low as $27.06. ENN Energy shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 30,166 shares.
ENN Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05.
About ENN Energy
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ENN Energy
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.